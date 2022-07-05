PONCHATOULA, La. (WGNO) —On Sunday, the Tangipahoa Sheriff’s Office began investigating a shooting. According to police, a 21-year -old was killed in the incident. Three people were arrested.

Around 3 a.m., deputies responded to a call of a male in distress in a residence outside Ponchatoula city limits. When deputies arrived at the location, they identified 21-year-old Joshua Taylor, suffering from what was described as multiple gunshot wounds.

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that Taylor was rushed to the North Oaks Medical Center to be treated for his gunshot injuries. While being transported to the hospital, investigators were able to piece together the moments that led up to the shooting. Police believe that a robbery went wrong and led to the shooting and subsequent homicide of Taylor.

Detectives were able to quickly apprehend three suspects, who were charged in relation to the incident:

Breona Johnson (18-year-old B/F) of Roseland: (1) count – Second-degree murder(1) count – Contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile (1) count – Aggravated battery (poisoning)

Devante Collins (24-year-old B/M) of Slidell(1) count – Second-degree murder(1) count – Aggravated assault with a firearm

15-year-old female who was discovered to be a runaway from New Orleans. She was also charged with:(1) count – Second-degree murder and (1) count – Aggravated battery (poisoning).

**All persons accused of a crime are innocent until proven guilty.