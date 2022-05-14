RED RIVER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Three juveniles charged with serious crimes and considered dangerous are on the loose, allegedly after a guard helped them escape from Ware Youth Center early Saturday morning, and Louisiana State police are asking the public’s help in finding them.

The teenagers, all of whom were last seen wearing orange jumpsuits are 17-year-old TyJaun Lafitte of Caddo Parish, who is charged with attempted first-degree murder; 17-year-old Jeremiah Durham, of Bossier Parish, who is charged with armed robbery; and 15-year-old Na’Varaya Lane of DeSoto Parish, who is charged with attempted second-degree murder.

Video surveillance taken just before 3 a.m. Saturday shows the guard, 21-year-old Victoria Tune, driving the three juveniles off the premises of Ware Youth Center in a white 2010 Pontiac G6, Louisiana license plate number VWY295. The vehicle has a missing rear bumper, and the direction of travel is unknown.

All four have ties to the Shreveport, Bossier and DeSoto Parish areas.

Anyone with any information concerning the whereabouts of Durham, Lafitte, Lane or Tune is asked to contact LSP Troop G at (318) 741-7411, 911, or their local law enforcement agency.

Durham, Lafitte and Lane are all wanted for simple escape, while Tune is wanted for three counts of accessory to simple escape.