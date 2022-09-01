MOREHOUSE PARISH (KTVE/KARD)– In 2019, a small Morehouse Parish community was shaken after their neighbor was found murdered inside of his own home. The investigation never led to an arrest and his killer is still at large.

Forty-two-year-old Tommy J. Jarrell was gunned down in his home in the Spicewood Village Mobile Park on May 23, 2019. Neighbors heard the gunshots around 3 A.M. that morning, but they wouldn’t learn Jarrell was dead until 15 hours later.

“It was pow, pow, pow, a break, then pow pow pow. It was shot through the front door. He was either on the bed or the sofa. There’s two bullet holes on the side of the window”, Jarrell’s neighbor Jennifer Whitaker said.

Several bullets went clean through his trailer and into the trailer behind it. “A few of the bullets went through the door, into the back of the trailer, and into the trailer behind them. Nobody in the trailer behind them was hurt”, Whitaker added.

At the time, Tiffaney Smith lived across the road and said she was mortified when she heard the shots and knew something was wrong. “I just wanted to go check on him. You know how you get a gut feeling about something sometimes? But I didn’t, I just prayed”, Smith said.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers of North Delta at 318-388-CASH or the Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-281-4141.