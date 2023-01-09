All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, January 6, 2023, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a residence due to a battery complaint. During the investigation, deputies discovered that the victim and her son, 20-year-old Iain M. Frasier, engaged in a verbal altercation that became physical.

According to authorities, Frasier allegedly pushed the victim multiple times, causing her to fall to the ground. During the assault, Frasier took his mother’s keys without her permission.

Upon arrival, deputies located Frasier in the vehicle and he was placed under arrest. He was charged with Domestic Abuse Battery and Simple Robbery.