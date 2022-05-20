HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — On Thursday night, authorities began investigating a shooting at Southeastern Louisiana University.

In a press conference on Friday morning, Hammond Police Chief, Edwin Bergeron Jr., announced that a suspect was in custody.

Twenty-year-old Trent Thomas has been arrested and is being charged with three counts of second-degree attempted murder, possession of a firearm in a gun-free zone, and obstruction of justice.

Trent Thomas arrested – Hammond High shooting suspect

Chief Bergeron says after the graduation ceremony was complete, Thomas was involved in an altercation with a juvenile.

At that point, a gun was pulled and Thomas fired at least 10 shots, according to police.

An officer witnessed Thomas fleeing from the scene and caught him after a short pursuit on foot.

It was originally reported that four people were shot, but continued investigation revealed that only three people were shot, and one additional person was injured trying to escape the area.

All victims are considered innocent bystanders, according to the Hammond Police Department.

Chief Bergeron said that at this time, there is a possibility that this shooting is gang-related. This is being investigated.

This case is being investigated by the Hammond Police Department and Southeastern Police, with assistance from the Tangipahoa Sheriff’s Office and the Louisiana State Police.

The Southeastern University Center is hosting three more graduations this weekend, all Livingston Parish Schools.