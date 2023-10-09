LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A twenty year old was left in critical condition after a shooting near West Congress Street in Lafayette.

Lafayette Police said they responded to a shooting Sunday morning at approximately 2:18 a.m. in the 2500 block of West Congress Street.

A 20-year-old man was shot by an unknown suspect and was the only victim in the shooting, according to authorities.

Police said the suspect produced a weapon and shot the victim the victim. The victim was transported to an area hospital and is listed in critical condition.

The cause of the shooting was not given and no arrest have been reported at this time.

When asked about the effect of this shooting and another incident that occurred earlier the same day in Lafayette, Sgt. Matthew Benoit of the Lafayette Police Department said the department is working non-stop to ensure the community will be safe moving forward.

“We have officers working around the clock, seven days a week, night, day, 365,” Benoit said. “Officers out there, they are doing everything that they can to prevent crime, to stop violent crime from happening. We’re gonna continue to try to provide the highest level of service to the citizens of Lafayette.”

This incident is still under investigation. More updates will follow as information is released.

Lafayette Police is urging anyone with any information to please contact us or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

