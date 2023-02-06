ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 29, 2023, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office began investigating a report of an Armed Robbery. According to officials, they discovered that three Adams County residents, including a 14-year-old juvenile, were held at gunpoint and robbed of their possessions.
Deputies confirmed with NBC 10 that the primary suspect was identified as 20-year-old Cameron James Brooks. Brooks’ accomplice has been taken into custody.
If you know the whereabouts of Brooks, be sure to contact deputies at 601-442-2752. Brooks is considered armed and dangerous.
