NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — UPDATE – The NOPD now says two teens and four others were hurt after a shooting in the Ninth Ward.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of St. Maurice Ave.

Investigations reveal a shooting occurred in the area, claiming the life of a 19-year-old man and 19-year-old woman. They were pronounced dead on scene.

Two 18-year-old men were taken to the hospital by EMS. An 18-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl were taken to the hospital by private vehicle. Their conditions have not been released at this time.

Detectives are working to gather information to indentify the person(s) responsible in the shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the NOPD Homicide Division at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or toll free 1-877-903-7867.

ORGINIAL STORY –

The New Orleans Police Department has confirmed two juveniles are dead and three others have been wounded after a shooting in the Ninth Ward.

It happened Monday morning around 12:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of St. Maurice Street.

Reports show two victims were pronounced dead on scene, three others were hurt.

The NOPD is planning a press briefing on this case. This story will update as more information becomes available.