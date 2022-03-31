NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two suspects were arrested Thursday in the attack and robbery of a person in Natchitoches last Sunday.

Cadarius Lewis of Natchitoches and Julius Washington of Natchez were both arrested and charged with armed robbery and armed robbery with the use of a firearm on Thursday. Police say around 5:00 p.m. Sunday, a victim reported being hit in the back of the head and robbed at gunpoint while walking in the 1100 block of Breda Ave.

An investigation and description of the two suspects led police to the J.W. Thomas apartments.

Lewis and Washington were booked in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center.