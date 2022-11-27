NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Saturday (Nov. 26th) the New Orleans Police Department is investigating multiple shootings within the greater New Orleans area.

The first happened in the 700 block of Canal Street. Officers responded to a call around 9:00 p.m. about a 18-year-old male shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital. There are no updates on his condition.

About thirty minutes later officers received a second report referring to a shooting that took place in the 4000 block of Johnny Jackson Jr. Boulevard. According to investigators, two men both suffered gunshot wounds. There were taken to the hospital by a private vehicle. There are no updates on the victims conditions at this time.

An investigation is ongoing for both of these incidents.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll free 1-877-903-STOP.