All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 1, 2023, the West Monroe Police Department was called to Ludwig Avenue about a drive-by shooting. Officers learned that the victim and the victim’s vehicle were struck by gunfire multiple times during the shooting.

According to court documents, investigators discovered that the alleged shooters were in a 2018 Dodge Charger. On December 4, 2023, detectives attempted to contact the owner of the Charger at a residence in Monroe, La. The owner of the vehicle was identified as Ja’niaya Jordan and she allegedly advised officers that she was driving the car on the night of the shooting.

Jordan was transported to the West Monroe Police Department for questioning and officers were advised that the male subjects were in the vehicle with her on the night of the shooting. West Monroe Police learned that Jordan allegedly did not know two of the male subjects.

Once Jordan drove to West Monroe, La., she drove to a relative’s home and discovered that the relative no longer lived at the residence. While she was driving away from the home, the male subjects allegedly began shooting at the residence.

Jordan then drove to a gas station in Monroe where the three male subjects allegedly engaged in a shooting with a group of people. The Monroe Police Department was dispatched to the gas station on Martin Luther King Junior Drive and located the victim, who was shot while in the passenger seat of a moving vehicle. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital and suffered from non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities learned that the victim was taken to the hospital by the driver of the vehicle.

Authorities obtained video footage from the gas station and observed a white Toyota Camry where the victim was a passenger, taking on gunfire as the car passed by the store. According to court documents, the gunfire came from two suspects who had exited a blue Dodge Charger that was parked at the gas station.

Further investigation revealed that the suspects in the Dodge Charger and the Camry were in opposition to one another. Three male subjects were seen exchanging gunfire with the victim and the driver of the Camry.

Montrese Plater (Photo courtesy of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office)

According to authorities, they obtained an arrest warrant for Jordan on December 14, 2023, and she was placed under arrest.

West Monroe Police questioned Jordan again about her previous statement about the shooting and authorities learned that Jordan was contacted by her boyfriend and he allegedly told Jordan that he was involved in a shooting in Monroe, believing that the victim attempted to kill him. Jordan’s boyfriend went on to ask Jordan to pick him up.

Once Jordan arrived to pick her boyfriend up, he was with an unknown male subject and Montrese J. Plater. When Jordan attempted to visit a relative’s home in West Monroe, her boyfriend allegedly believed that it was the victim’s home, which is the reason the three male subjects shot at the residence.

On January 2, 2024, Plater was arrested and charged with three counts of Attempted Second-Degree Murder, Criminal Conspiracy, Simple Criminal Damage to Property, and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance. His bond was set at $246,000.