All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, January 19, 2023, the Metro Narcotics Unit began surveillance at the Studio 6 Motel in search of 42-year-old James Turnbow. According to agents, Turnbow left his hotel room and entered a vehicle with 34-year-old Joshua Bosley.

Louisiana State Police went on to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle for illegal window tint. During the course of the traffic stop, authorities gained verbal consent to search the vehicle and located approximately 26.4 grams of methamphetamine.

Turnbow denied ownership of the narcotics. Bosley and Turnbow were arrested and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center.

Bosley was charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance and Turnbow was charged with two counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance. Turnbow’s bond was set at $10,000.