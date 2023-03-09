All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On March 8, 2023, at 3:05 PM, officers of the West Monroe Police Department were called to Parkwest Drive in reference to several male subjects allegedly possessing firearms. Once officials arrived at the scene, they made contact with 26-year-old Rodrecas D. Davis and 31-year-old Charles Scott.

Officers then searched Scott and discovered a loaded Glock 17 with 15 rounds concealed in his waistband. According to the affidavit, Davis was advised of his Miranda Rights and he was observed holding his two-year-old stepson. Police learned that Davis was watching his stepson due to the child’s mother working at the time.

According to police, Davis allegedly mentioned that he drove a vehicle to the location with the juvenile and two adults. As officers were questioning Davis, they detected a strong marijuana odor coming from inside the vehicle. Officials went on to search the vehicle and located 29 grams of marijuana, digital scales, a loaded Glock 36 with six rounds in the magazine, and a money card with Davis’ name on it.

Davis and Scott were placed under arrest. Davis was charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Illegal Carrying a Weapon in the Presence of Narcotics, Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance in the Presence of Persons under the age of 17, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Charles was charged with Illegal Carrying a Weapon in the Presence of Narcotics, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance.

Davis’ bond was set at $21,500.