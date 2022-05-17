MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two more members of a multi-million dollar drug empire have been sentenced in federal court. Six people have been sentenced in connection with this case so far.

26-year-old Shamartess Monique Whitsett and 40-year-old Randale Demorris Hinton both entered guilty pleas on the charge of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine in September of 2021.

Randale Hinton (Courtesy: Mobile County Metro Jail)

Darrin Southall was identified as the ring leader of a multi-million dollar drug operation in Mobile.

Southall admitted in 2021 that he made about $24 million through the operation and moved about 4,000 kilograms of cocaine and 24 kilograms of heroin. Southall’s operation spanned Mobile, Mississippi, and Texas. Southall also faces two murder counts for the deaths of Honeykomb Brazy’s grandparents in February 2021.

Hinton, also known as “Ran” and “Bull,” is Southall’s cousin, and according to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Alabama, was a “large-scale cocaine distributor who also manufactured and distributed crack cocaine.” Whitsett was a courier recruited by Southall to handle and transport drug money in exchange for deliveries of cocaine and heroin, according to the news release.

The news release also states Hinton also carried firearms to defend members of the organization and money from drug sales.

Hinton was sentenced to 11 years in prison. Whitsett was sentenced to a little more than a year, 15 months, in prison. Whitsett had a lesser role in the organization, and according to the South Alabama U.S. Attorney’s Office, the judge cited her ‘relatively short time frame’ of Whitsett’s time in the conspiracy for her sentence. Once both are released from prison, they will serve another five years on probation.

Three other members were sentenced last week. Both Hinton and Whitsett are from Mobile.