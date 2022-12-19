All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 18, 2022, the Monroe Police Department was dispatched to the Walmart Supercenter on Louisville Avenue in reference to a theft. Once police arrived at the store, they were informed that 20-year-old K’Drecia Jackson and 18-year-old Shameka White allegedly exited the store with 61 unpaid items.

According to Jackson, she allegedly took the plastic bags from the garden center and gathered the items. During the arrest, police discovered that Jackson was also in possession of marijuana.

White and Jackson were taken to the Ouachita Correctional Center. White was charged with Resisting an Officer and Theft. Jackson was charged with Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance and Theft.