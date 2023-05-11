LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police have announced the arrest of two suspects in connection with the shooting that occurred on Sunday in Heymann Park.

Damien Coleman, 19, and Darius Edwards, 25, both of Lafayette, were arrested on the following charges: one count each of attempted first degree murder, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities and illegal carrying of weapons. Both suspects were arrested without incident and booked into Lafayette Parish Correctional Center, authorities said.

Three people were injured in the incident, in which more than one hundred people showed up at an impromptu event which had been posted on social media as a “meet up.” Witnesses reported over 100 shots were fired, and Lafayette Police have confirmed that an LPD officer discharged his weapon.

This investigation is still ongoing and more arrests are expected to follow, police sdaid.