DENVER (KDVR) — The shooting suspect who injured two faculty members at Denver East High School has been identified. He is still not in police custody.

Two faculty members were shot at Denver East High School on Wednesday morning, Denver Public Schools said. The two victims, who are deans at the school, were transported to local hospitals.

According to the Denver Police Department, the suspect is 17-year-old Austin Lyle. Lyle is a student at the school and was under a safety plan to be patted down each day before entering the school.

Austin Lyle is suspected of shooting two faculty members at Denver East High School on March 22, 2023. (Photo via Denver Police Department)

During that search, Lyle got hold of a weapon and shot the two faculty members. He then fled the scene.

Thomas said one victim is in serious but stable condition and the other is in surgery and listed as critical.

According to DPD, Lyle is described as the following:

Black male

5 feet, 5 inches tall

Weighs 150 pounds

Has black hair and brown eyes

Last seen wearing a green hoodie

Lyle is also believed to be associated with a 2005 red Volve XC90 with the Colorado license plate BSCW10.

A 2005 Red Volvo XC90. Denver police say the suspect in the March 22 shooting at East High School is believed to be associated with a vehicle similart to the one pictured, with Colorado license plate BSCW10. (Photo via Denver Police Department)

Lyle is considered armed and dangerous. DPD said he is wanted for a charge of attempted homicide.

A high-ranking source close to the school district told FOX31 that Lyle is a transfer student who was previously expelled from a different school. Based on the terms of his expulsion, he was required to be searched every day.

FOX31 is working to confirm this information with a second source.

The Denver Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is on scene assisting.

DPS said the school was doing a controlled release at 11:30 a.m. Parents could pick up their students at 17th and Esplanade. Students who drove to school were escorted to their cars. Students who rode the bus were held until their bus arrived.

Classes at the school will be canceled through the end of the week.

Superintendent Alex Marrero said two armed officers will now be at East High School daily until the end of the semester.

Hancock released a statement regarding Wednesday’s shooting.

Another act of senseless gun violence rocked the East High School community this morning and my heart is with each and every student, staff member and parent. Our schools should be free from violence. Period. Parents are angry and frustrated, and they have a right to be. Easy access to guns must be addressed in our country – Denver cannot do this alone. There are common sense proposals at the Legislature and in Congress right now – they must be passed. It’s also time to return School Resource Officers in our schools. Removing them was a mistake and we must move swiftly to correct it. We’re ready to work with DPS, and we all have to step up as a community and be part of the solution.” Denver Mayor Michael Hancock

Colfax has been shut down near the school. Police are asking everyone to avoid the area.