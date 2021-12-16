LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) — Two students in Calcasieu Parish have been arrested on terrorizing charges in separate incidents over the past two days, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Thursday, Dec. 15, a 14-year-old student at Starks High School was arrested after a social media post that threatened a school shooting. He was booked into the Calcasieu Parish Juvenile Detention Center.

In a separate incident this morning at Moss Bluff Middle School, a 13-year-old student was arrested after Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s deputies were notified of a possible threat. During their investigation, school personnel found drugs and drug paraphernalia on the student’s person. The student was booked into the Calcasieu Parish Juvenile Detention Center.