UPDATE: The Kenner Police Department has made an arrest in what officers are calling the senseless murder of a maintenance man and the vehicle in question has been located.

25-year-old Maurice Holmes and 23-year-old Tahj Matthews have been arrested and booked on charges of first-degree murder. After obtaining a search warrant, police say they discovered a handgun in the vehicle.

Investigations began after the maintenance man identified as Lawrence Herr was found in the driveway of a home in the 20 block of Georgetown Street suffering from a gunshot wound. Herr died from his injuries at the hospital.

The Kenner Police Department says further details will be released as the investigation is ongoing.

KENNER, La. (WGNO) — The Kenner Police Department is searching for answers after a maintenance man was found fatally shot in the driveway of an area home on Monday.

Detectives say just after 11 a.m., police were called to a report of a man lying in the driveway of a home in the 20 block of Georgetown Street. The victim, later identified as Lawrence Herr of Metairie, was found bleeding from a gunshot wound.

Police say Herr was taken to an area hospital where he later died of his injuries. It was later revealed Herr was at the home completing maintenance repairs.

Although detectives have not yet identified a suspect in the case, we’re told police are searching for a silver Mercedes believed to be connected to the shooting. The KPD has asked neighbors to check their surveillance cameras for footage of the incident, which would have been in the area between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. Monday.

Photo courtesy: Kenner Police Department

Anyone with any additional details of the shooting or the pictured SUV is urged to contact KPD at (504) 712-2222 or online.