MARION COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A teenager was located and two people were arrested Sunday in Marion County for trespassing and child endangerment.

According to Marion County Sheriff’s Department, officers stayed at an area known as “Ride Out Falls,” searching for an adult man and a juvenile. Officers searched the area by vehicle, on foot, on ATV’s and used a drone equipped with a thermal camera.

After searching all night until daylight arrived, the man walked himself and the teen out of the woods to a house nearby to request an ambulance. The teen suffered injuries from spending almost 12 hours in the woods.

The man and a woman were arrested and charged with criminal trespassing and child endangerment.