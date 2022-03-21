RAPIDES PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – On March 13th, 2022, Patrol Deputies responded to the Kelly Land area in reference to a report of vehicle burglaries. During the course of their investigation, deputies were able to identify and locate a juvenile who was involved in the burglaries and take him into custody. From evidence gathered from their investigation, deputies were able to identify Charles Rainey Augustus as a second suspect. The juvenile was transported to his residence where he was issued a juvenile citation and released to the custody of his foster parents. Deputies attempted to make contact with Augustus but he had fled upon their arrival.

The investigation was turned over to Sheriff’s Detectives for further investigation and during the course of their follow up investigation, sufficient probable cause was established and arrest warrants were obtained for Augustus.

On March 15th, 2022, Detectives located Augustus at his residence and he was taken into custody without incident and placed under arrest for the warrants. Augustus was then transported to Rapides Detention Center where he was booked on four counts Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, four counts Criminal Trespassing, four counts Criminal Conspiracy and four counts Simple Burglary.

Augustus remains in jail at the time of this release being held on a $133,700.00 bond.

Sheriff’s Detectives say their investigation is still ongoing and more arrests are possible.

Charles Rainey Augustus, 23, of Alexandria, LA is charged with:

four counts Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor

four counts Criminal Trespassing

four counts Criminal Conspiracy

four counts Simple Burglary