ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – On Saturday, May 13, 2023, at 10:39 PM the Alexandria Police Department responded to a report of someone being shot at Levin Street and Chester Street. Responding officers located a victim who suffered a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Based on evidence collected during the investigation a warrant was issued for Norman Coty for one count of Attempted Second Degree Murder.

On Wednesday, January 10, 2024, the Alexandria Police Department, working in conjunction with the Louisiana State Police and the United States Marshall’s Office learned the location of Coty who had been in hiding since the shooting. Cooperating Law Enforcement Agencies surrounded a residence in the 2200 block of Greenway Drive and negotiated a peaceful surrender of Coty. The Alexandria Police Department arrested and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center 30-year-old Norman Coty of Alexandria La. for one count of Attempted Second-Degree Murder and 32-year-old Undreia Walters of Alexandria La. for one count of Accessory After the Fact to Attempted Second-Degree Murder.

The Alexandria Police Department would like to thank the Louisiana State Police and the United States Marshall’s Office for their assistance with the successful apprehension of a dangerous felon.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident or any other type of crime in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at the phone number (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559. You may also email information to detectives at: APDDetectives@cityofalex.com.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of CenLa at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile.