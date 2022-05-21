LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Over the weekend, Lafourche Parish authorities arrested a man linked to a domestic incident that led to a shooting.

According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Terrence Crandle Jr. has been arrested for attempted second degree murder.

Deputies say it all started on Friday, May 13 when they were called to a home on Market Street in Raceland for a domestic disturbance, where they encountered a female victim whose iPhone and car keys had allegedly been stolen by Crandle.

Deputies say Crandle was not at the home when they arrived, but that they learned he’d allegedly also bitten and punched the woman two days ago.

The following morning, deputies were called to a shooting near Ayo Street in Raceland and while traveling to the incident they heard gunshots in the area of Market Street and Buford Street.

Upon investigating the Market Street shooting, they discovered that Crandle was allegedly involved.

Deputies say he’d been arguing with the same woman from Friday’s incident, and this time, a second man was present.

According to deputies, Crandle fired shots at the man during the argument, grazing and wounding him.

Crandle was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux with a bail set at $1,002,000.

In addition to the attempted second degree murder charge, Crandle was also charged with felony theft, and domestic abuse battery.