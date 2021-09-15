18-year-old arrested for Attempted 1st Degree Murder after pointing a gun at Police

RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday September 12th shortly before 10 p.m. officers with the Ruston Police Department were dispatched to a loud party on the 1900 block of West Alabama Avenue.

When officers arrived, they observed a physical altercation taking place between a male and female. When officers intervened in attempt to break the fight up, 18-year-old Fredrick Smith reached behind his back and pulled out a handgun.

Per the arrest report, Smith loaded the weapon and began pointing it at one of the officers, who was standing in front of a large group of people. During the incident, the officer then pointed his handgun at Smith and began requesting that he drop the weapon. After multiple attempts to get Smith to drop the weapon, he eventually did so without incident.

Fredrick Smith was arrested and booked into the Lincoln Parish Detention Center on one count of Attempted First Degree Murder and one count of Illegal Carrying of a Weapon.