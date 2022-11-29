AMITE CITY, La. (BRPROUD) – The Amite City Police Department responded to a reported armed robbery earlier this month in the 800 block of South Second St.

Police determined that the victim in this armed robbery was a 15-year-old.

ACPD said the 15-year-old “was able to provide investigators with the identity of one of the suspects.”

With that knowledge, investigators focused on the suspect’s home.

With a search warrant in hand, investigators entered a home in the 300 block of Gullett St.

Nine days after the investigation started, everyone from that home was removed “safely,” according to the Amite City Police Department.

A subsequent search of the home uncovered the items listed below:

3 handguns (all of which were reported stolen)

1 AR Rifle

2 Draco style firearms

Approximately 55 grams of Marijuana

Numerous firearm magazines and ammunition

Image courtesy of Amite City Police Department

One person was arrested in connection with this case.

18-year-old Jamarcus Cyprian was apprehended and now faces the charges listed below:

14:64 Armed Robbery

14:94 Illegal Use of a Weapon

14:92 Contributing to the Delinquency of a Juvenile

3 counts of 14:69.1 Possession of Stolen Firearm

14:69 Possession of Stolen Things

14:95E Possession of Dangerous Weapon while in Possession of CDS

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office helped the Amite City Police Department on this case.