RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Around 166 lbs of marijuana was allegedly discovered during a traffic stop just south of Alexandria on I-49, according to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office (RPSO).
Xiaolong Liang, 35, of Colorado was arrested and faces the following charges:
- Improper lane usage
- Possession of CDS I (marijuana) with intent to distribute over 2.5 lbs
- Possession of CDS IV (promethazine with Codeine)
- Transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses
According to the RPSO, deputies with the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Interdiction Team conducted a traffic stop on a truck for a traffic violation on Oct. 12. Deputies were then alerted to the possibility of narcotics in the vehicle and K9 “Beny” began a free air sniff around the truck.
“Beny” gave a positive alert coming from the bed of the truck prompting deputies to search the truck. Deputies then located about 166 lbs of marijuana, a bottle of Promethazine (with codeine) syrup, and $2,250, according to RPSO.
Liang was then arrested and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center.
On Oct. 14, Liang was released on a $62,600 bond.
According to RPSO, the investigation is ongoing as it has turned into a multistate operation.
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.