EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, December 6, 2022, the El Dorado Police Department were led on a high-speed chase after a 16-year-old boy fled a shooting scene where dozens of gunshots were fired, according to El Dorado News-Times. Prior to the chase, an El Dorado police officer reportedly heard gunshots while conducting a traffic stop around 9 PM on the 1100 block of East Hillsboro.

As the officer attempted to locate the gunshots, they saw three black males fleeing from a scene. According to police, two of the males were on foot and the 16-year-old suspect was in a vehicle.

The two males then ran into a wooded area on Pelham Avenue and officers decided to not chase them because the area was too dark and the males were believed to be armed. The 16-year-old suspect fled the scene and led officers on a high-speed chase starting on Florence Avenue, headed north to 19th Street, and drove to Champagnolle Road.

The suspect then headed to Mosby Avenue and stopped at a residence on East Oak Street. He then exited the car and fled to the backyard of the home where he was apprehended by El Dorado Police.

At the initial crime scene, officers located shell casings from two different firearms, an AR-15 pistol, and an empty 60-round AR-15 pistol magazine in the wooded area. Authorities went on to learn that the vehicle driven by the 16-year-old suspect belonged to his relative, who is reportedly deployed on military duty.

The 16-year-old boy was arrested and charged with Terroristic Act, Aggravated Assault, Fleeing from a Police Officer, Engaging in Violent and Criminal Group Activity, Hindering Prosecution, Minor in Possession of a Firearm, Reckless Driving, and No Driver’s License. According to reports, the suspect was then released to the custody of his parents.

The suspect and his parents received a citation to appear for a hearing at the Union County Juvenile Probation Office on December 27, 2022. If you have any information on the incident and/or the other two suspects, contact the El Dorado Police Department at 870-881-4800.