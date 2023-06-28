MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department confirmed that a 16-year-old boy has died due to a fatal shooting that took place in the 900 block of South McGuire Street in Monroe. Authorities responded to the scene of the shooting at 4:16 PM.

At this time, the name of the victim has not been released, and suspects have not been identified. Officers are currently on the scene. The Monroe Police Department is requesting that anyone with information in regards to this shooting please contact the Monroe Police Department at (318) 329-2600 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta at (318) 388-CASH(2274).

