14-year-old arrested after leading police on chase through Prattville with 5 other kids in car

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency arrested a 14-year-old Tuesday morning following a car chase through Prattville.

According to ALEA, authorities tried to stop a stolen Ford Expedition around 8 a.m. Thursday along I-65 near mile marker 219. The stolen SUV, which was being driven by the child, failed to stop and the pursuit continued into Prattville. The Expedition struck several vehicles during the chase.

Spike strips were then used to deflate the tires on the stolen car and the chase ended after the car crashed into two other car at the intersection of Memorial Drive and Main Street.

Five other children were found inside the SUV including an 11-year-old, a 12-year-old, two 13-year-olds and another 14-year-old. Due to their minor status, their identities are being withheld.

The driver of the car has been charged with first-degree receiving of stolen property, first-degree assault, speeding, attempting to elude police, and reckless endangerment.