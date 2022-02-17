GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) — Thirteen individuals have been arrested by the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) after a months-long drug investigation within the parish.

APSO said it’s seeking eleven more suspects related to this investigation.

The following have been arrested and booked into jail:

Neal Boudreaux, 49, of Prairieville was charged with distribution of schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine)

Gavin Delmore, 38, of Gonzales was charged with distribution of heroin

Ron Brown, 51, of Donaldsonville was charged with distribution of cocaine

Jason Lewis, 44, of Geismar was charged with distribution of heroin

Demetrius Prince, 45, of Gonzales was charged with two counts of distribution of marijuana

Michael Templet, 42, of Prairieville was charged with possession

Paul Trim, 41, of Geismar was charged with distribution of heroin

Kendrick Garnett, 45, of Donaldsonville was charged with distribution of cocaine

Kumari London, 38, of Darrow was charged with distribution of heroin and distribution of methamphetamine

Jonathon Darville, 29, of Geismar was charged with distribution of heroin

Anthony Miller, 43, of Geismar was charged with distribution of cocaine

Alfonso Rodriguez, 27, of Gonzales was charged with attempted possession with intent to distribute marijuana

Spendrele Davis, 28, of Gonzales was charged with distribution of heroin and two counts of distribution of marijuana

Detectives are seeking 11 remaining individuals related to this investigation. They have been identified and will be charged with the following:

Chad Blythe, 51, distribution of heroin

Vincent Paul Bourgeois, 48, distribution of methamphetamine

Rodney Carlson, 36, distribution of methamphetamine

Draper Joshua, 33, two counts of distribution of heroin

Larry Guillot, 40, distribution of methamphetamine

Cheryl Jacobs, 57, possession of CDS by fraud and possession of Sch. II (Oxycodone)

Kandise Moore, 31, distribution of heroin and distribution of methamphetamine

Karla Peters, 33, possession of methamphetamine

Michael Pou, 34, two counts of distribution of heroin

Justin Roddy, 32, distribution of methamphetamine

Earl Warren, 30, distribution of methamphetamine

Anyone with information is urged to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 or calling Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867).