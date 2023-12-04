JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Authorities are investigating after an 11-year-old boy was allegedly shot by his 12-year-old sister during a hunting incident in Jones County.

Authorities said the incident happened on Saturday, December 2 just after 9:30 p.m. on Alex Knight Road in southern Jones County.

Deputies said an 11-year-old boy was shot in the head with a .22 caliber rifle by his 12-year-old sister while hunting rabbits. They said their 19-year-old step-brother was with the two children at the time of the incident.

The 11-year-old was taken to Forrest General Hospital in critical condition.

Deputies said the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, & Parks (MDWFP) was notified about the hunting incident and responded to the scene. The department is the primary agency investigating the incident.

Investigators said the names of the victim and his sister are being withheld due to their age.