All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On September 28, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched in reference to an investigation. According to the affidavit, the complainant mentioned that an 11-year-old victim went to school with a swollen eye, and marks on his neck and on his left arm.

Deputies learned that 36-year-old Latrina T. Woodard allegedly struck the minor with the metal part of a belt multiple times. Investigators observed the victim to have a swollen right eye and a large knot on the left side of his forehead. Officials also observed marks on the victim’s neck and left arm.

Medical personnel advised authorities that the victim possibly had an orbital fracture. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Authorities were also informed that a 4-year-old victim had multiple marks on his back. Officials were advised that Woodard allegedly struck him as well.

Investigators made contact with Woodard and she stated that she was at the hospital, due to her hurting her back while allegedly spanking the 11-year-old and 4-year-old male victims. According to deputies, Woodard mentioned that she struck the 11-year-old victim because he did not put his uniform on correctly. Woodard allegedly stated that she stopped hitting the 11-year-old victim after noticing that she hit him in the face twice.

Woodard went on to mention that she struck the 4-year-old victim due to him defecating on himself. Woodard allegedly advised deputies that she did not harm the victims enough to go to jail.

Woodard was arrested and charged with Second-Degree Cruelty to Juveniles and Cruelty to Juveniles. Child Protective Services were notified of the incident and deputies were advised by CPS that there were multiple CPS cases investigated for abuse by Woodard to the two victims.