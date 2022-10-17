CALCASIEU PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A woman has been arrested after setting several fires in Louisiana, including one that engulfed seven-acre, according to the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Foresty (LDAF).

Tabitha Verdine, 39, faces a simple arson charge, according to LDAF.

LDAF said that Verdine set several fires on Jim Drake Rd. in Starks, La. It was found that Verdine set fire to the roadside, which then spread into the woods and resulted in a seven-acre wildfire causing damage to private property, according to LDAF.

The fire was eventually contained by LDAF Fire Eradication units and the Ward 5 Starks Fire Department.

Verdine was located at the Calcasieu Parish Detention Center, where she was being held on unrelated charges. She was booked and her bond was set at $100,000.

“Arson is a very serious crime. Unintentionally starting a fire or worse, deliberately setting a fire, during a drought like much of South Louisiana is experiencing could have wide and catastrophic repercussions,” LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain said. “LDAF enforcement agents take agriculture and forestry-related crimes seriously, and they will seek justice when individuals break the law.”

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.