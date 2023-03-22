NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On March 21, 2013, neighbors thought they heard fireworks in the Pontchartrain Park area. Turns out it was gunshots, and a 16-year-old was killed.

10 years after the shooting, the murder remains unsolved. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the crime happened a little before 6:00 that night near the corner of Prentiss Avenue and Providence Place. Along the stretch or railroad tracks there, police found Ke’Shawn Bell shot to death.

Bell’s death stunned the neighborhood and inspired cries for justice. In October of 2015, neighbors gathered for a rally to protect their children. Ke’Shawn Bell’s mother, Ikeisha, was there with fliers, hoping to find someone who could help bring the killer to justice.

Despite a $5,000 reward that was offered in the case, nobody has come forward with the tip that solves it.

To see the latest Wheel of Justice report, watch the video at the top of this page. If you have information that could help police close the case, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111.

So far, more than 450 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.

