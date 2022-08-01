MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Seven juveniles and seven adults were arrested Friday for auto theft, and one suspect was 10 years old, according to Memphis police.

Officers conducted a one-day joint operation to suppress crime. One suspect, an 18-year-old, was also charged with evading arrest. MPD did not release the names of the juveniles.



Stolen 2021 Kia Forte

Stolen 2019 Hyundai Elantra

Stolen 2021 Hyundai Sonata

Stolen 2019 Hyundai Elantra

Police also recovered four stolen vehicles and five handguns. Data from Memphis Police shows that there has been a 45% increase in carjackings since this time last year.

See the charges below:

TOP (L-R): Anton Dickerson, Brandon Colliers, Davidyon Smith

BOTTOM (L-R): Jordan Conard, Marcus Jones, Dcobi Lane