BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a man connection to drug distribution arising from an extensive “Operation Bayou Clean Up” drug investigation.

The Bayou Clean-Up is a parish-wide investigation that identifies suspects involved in illegal trafficking of illegal drugs.

Lucien James Aucoin Jr., 60, allegedly distributed illegal narcotics during April of 2021. He evaded arrest until a search warrant was executed. During the search, officials discovered methamphetamine.

Aucoin was transported to the Assumption Parish Detention Center and booked on the charges of distribution of methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine.

He remains incarcerated pending a bond hearing.