ALEXANDRIA, La. (March 28, 2022) – Alexandria police are investigating two shootings Sunday night that resulted in the death of a 24-year-old Alexandria man and an injury to a 27-year-old.

At approximately 8:22 p.m. Sunday, Alexandria Police patrol officers were dispatched to the 1800 Block of Orchard Street in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found Jason Clovis, 24, of Alexandria, lying on the ground near Florence Avenue with what appeared to be gunshot wounds in his torso area. He was transported moments later by ambulance to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased a short time later.

As Alexandria Detectives were investigating this matter, Alexandria Police patrol officers were dispatched to a local hospital in reference to another gunshot victim. Upon their arrival, they found Derrick Swafford, 27, of Alexandria, with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his leg. According to a statement from Swafford, he could not tell Alexandria Detectives exactly where he was when he was shot, but he was picked up at the intersection of Florence Avenue and Levin Street, approximately two blocks from the first shooting, and brought to the hospital. Alexandria Detectives are investigating both incidents, but have not yet determined if they are connected.

If anyone has any information about this incident, or any other crimes in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6460