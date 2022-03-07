ARRESTED: Hayden Kane Powell, 21 of Pineville

WANTED: Casey Lee Ellison, 32 of Pineville

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – On January 14th, 2022, Patrol Deputies responded to the 600 block of Washboard Road in reference to a vehicle burglary. Upon their arrival, deputies made contact with the home owner who stated around 3 am, he discovered home surveillance footage of a person wearing a black hoodie, black pants and black mask attempting to enter a vehicle parked at the residence, but was unsuccessful. During the beginning of January until the middle of February, deputies have responded to several reports of vehicle burglaries in the Esler Field Road area. Detectives from the Tioga substation were assigned these cases for further investigation.

Detectives were investigating several other vehicle burglaries in the Duncan Road, Washboard Road and Flowers Road area as well. On February 11th, 2022, Detectives, along with the Patrol Deputies, responded to a burglary reported at the 100 block of Duncan Road. From their investigation, detectives were able to identify Hayden Kane Powell and Casey Lee Ellison as possible suspects. Evidence gathered at the scenes enabled detectives to establish probable cause and arrest warrants were obtained for both Powell and Ellison.

Later that evening, detectives located Powell and he was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center for Criminal Conspiracy and 8 counts Contempt of Court.

Currently, Sheriff’s Detectives have active felony warrants for Casey Lee Ellison. Ellison is wanted for Aggravated Burglary, Simple Burglary, Criminal Conspiracy, and Criminal Trespassing. If anyone knows the current whereabouts of Casey Lee Ellison, please contact Crime Stoppers at 318-443-7867 or Detective Matt Dauzat or Detective Jeremy Sharp, Tioga Detectives at 318-641-6010.

“We want to remind everyone to take your keys, remove your valuables and lock your vehicles to help prevent vehicle burglaries” said Sheriff Mark Wood. “Also report any activity that you think is suspicious such as people pulling on car doors or looking in vehicles. If you see something, say something.”