Louisiana man arrested for 14 counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile

LAKE CHARLES, La.– Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives received a call, on April 5, in regard to carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

Upon investigation a 15-year-old girl told detectives she and Raymond P. Casteel, 30, Sulphur, had sexual intercourse on three separate occasions in January. She also told detectives that she had met Casteel previously in person once and had been talking to him on social media prior to them having sexual intercourse.

When questioned by detectives, on April 12, Casteel confirmed he had intercourse with the victim on one occasion. He was then arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center. Casteel was charged with three counts of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile. He was released on a $75,000 bond later the following day.

With further investigation it was found while searching through social media records that Casteel had engaged in lewd and inappropriate communication at least 14 times with the girl.

A warrant in the amount of $100,000 was put out on August 5 for Casteel’s arrest. Casteel’s bond was later reduced to $25,000. He turned himself in the following day.

He was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center. Casteel was charged with 14 counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile.