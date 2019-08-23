Local National Guard recruiter arrested, charged with 2nd DWI within 2 weeks

MONROE, La. — A National Guard recruiter at a local high school has been arrested and charged with his second DWI offense within a month after police say he wrecked his U.S. Government vehicle shortly after 12 AM Tuesday.

According to the arrest reports for 36-year-old Matthew Brett Grigson, a Louisiana State Police Master Trooper observed a white Government vehicle stopped on Forsythe Avenue with enough damage to the front-right side to immobilize the vehicle.

A man, later identified as Grigson, was seen outside of the vehicle and stumbling around. Grigson was allegedly showing several signs of impairment along with having a strong alcoholic odor on his breath.

Grigson told the trooper that he only had a flat tire. According to the trooper, it was evident that Grigson hit a curb on Forsythe Avenue and completely destroyed the front right wheel of the vehicle.

Reports say Grigson told the trooper that he was a National Guard Recruiter at Neville High School and that he was heading to Neville at the time of the incident.

Grigson showed “extreme impairment” on one field sobriety test, but refused to take any others afterward.

A search of Grigson’s person revealed several pills in his pocket with no prescription. Those pills were later identified as Zolpidem.

Grigson was arrested and charged with DWI 2nd Offense, Careless Operation, No Seat Belt, and Illegal Possession of Zolpidem, which is a felony.

Grigson was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center.

Grigson was recently arrested for his first DWI offense less than two weeks ago.