39-year-old Livingston man facing multiple charges after dragging ‘Trooper across the roadway’

Louisiana State Police made a traffic stop on the morning of August 15 on I-10.

Around 3 a.m., troopers pulled over a 2014 Dodge Ram driven by Darrell Ray Smith Jr. of Livingston near Port Allen.

LSP said upon receiving consent to search the vehicle, “troopers discovered nearly 2.5 kilos of methamphetamines.”

Smith resisted arrest, went back into his vehicle and left the scene with a trooper caught “in the driver side door jamb.”

According to the Louisiana State Police, “Smith then accelerated and began to drag the Trooper across the roadway.”

The Trooper was able to dislodge from the Dodge Ram and suffered minor injuries.

Smith Jr. was able to escape the scene.

The 39-year-old Livingston resident was later arrested in Hammond with the help of multiple organizations including:

Louisiana State Police Troopers

East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Deputies

Baton Rouge Police Officers

Darrell Ray Smith Jr. is facing these charges:

The investigation into this case remains open and further charges are possible.