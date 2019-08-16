39-year-old Livingston man facing multiple charges after dragging ‘Trooper across the roadway’

Louisiana State Police made a traffic stop on the morning of August 15 on I-10.
Around 3 a.m., troopers pulled over a 2014 Dodge Ram driven by Darrell Ray Smith Jr. of Livingston near Port Allen.
LSP said upon receiving consent to search the vehicle, “troopers discovered nearly 2.5 kilos of methamphetamines.”
Smith resisted arrest, went back into his vehicle and left the scene with a trooper caught “in the driver side door jamb.”
According to the Louisiana State Police, “Smith then accelerated and began to drag the Trooper across the roadway.”
The Trooper was able to dislodge from the Dodge Ram and suffered minor injuries.
Smith Jr. was able to escape the scene.
The 39-year-old Livingston resident was later arrested in Hammond with the help of multiple organizations including:
- Louisiana State Police Troopers
- East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Deputies
- Baton Rouge Police Officers
Darrell Ray Smith Jr. is facing these charges:
- LRS 14:27/14:30 Attempted Murder of a Police Officer
- LRS 14:32.2 Battery on a Police Officer(Felony & Misdemeanor)
- LRS 14:108.1 Aggravated Flight from an Officer
- LRS 14:108.2 Resisting an Officer with Force or Violence
- LRS 40:967 Possession w/ the Intent to Distribute Schedule II Drugs
- LRS 32:79 Improper Lane Usage.
The investigation into this case remains open and further charges are possible.