WNTZ FOX 48 Contest Winners

Home for the Holidays (Local Winner):
Local Winner received a $50.00 Visa gift card, $50.00 Doce Vida Bakery gift card, and a Family Four-Pack redeemable at Moody Gardens Galveston Island, with passes to Moody Gardens Festival of Lights, Iceland, MG 3D Theater and 4D Special FX Theater. Approximate Retail Value of Prize: $450.00
12/13/2023 – Kenneth Lee, Alexandria
Moody Gardens Galveston Island:
Five (5) weekly winners received a Family Four-Pack redeemable at Moody Gardens Galveston Island, with passes to Moody Gardens Festival of Lights, Iceland, MG 3D Theater and 4D Special FX Theater. Retail Value of Prize: $344.00
- 11/20/2023
Julia Watson, New Llano
Anqunetta Session, Alexandria
Eury Dyson, Anacoco
Melanie Bordelon, Hessmer
Gaeton Galante, Pineville
- 11/27/2023
Scott Francis, Alexandria
Rebecca Durison, Ball
K.C. Collins, Ball
Melissa Dewaine, Pollock
Shirley Ford, Alexandria
Pro Football Challenge:
Contest Winners received a Gift Card to one of the establishments listed.
Retail Value of Prize: $10.00
Genghis Mongolian Grill
- 09/12/2023 – Damien Brown, Leesville
- 09/19/2023 – Jeff Moody, Pineville
- 09/26/2023 – Heather Buller, Bunkie
- 10/03/2023 – Heather Buller, Bunkie
- 10/10/2023 – Denise McWilliams, Leesville
Doce Vida Bakery
- 10/17/2023 – Terry Barker, Ball
- 10/24/2023 – Larry Arnold, Alexandria
- 10/31/2023 – Nathan Tarver, Ball
- 11/07/2023 – Jade Beebe, Pineville
- 11/16/2023 – Damion Brown, Leesville
- 11/21/2023 – Gwen Lacombe, Marksville
- 11/28/2023 – Billie Dolejsi, Alexandria
- 12/05/2023 – Allen Robertson, Alexandria
- 12/12/2023 – Brandon Foster, Leesville
- 12/19/2023 – Sabrina Bordelon, Mansura
- 12/26/2023 – Brandon Foster, Leesville
- 01/02/2024 – Chris Creed, Ball
Survival Pack Giveaway:
Contest Winners received an Outdoor Survival Pack. Retail Value of Prize: $450.00
- 10/06/2023 – Mike Parker, Alexandria
- 10/13/2023 – Donna Hebert, Boyce
- 10/20/2023 – Jeff Carpenter, Pineville
- 10/27/2023 – Rachel Rachal, Alexandria
Lasik Eye Gift Certificate Giveaway
Contest Winners received a Gift Certificate redeemable at Louisiana Eye & Laser Center in Alexandria, La. Retail Value of Prize: $500.00
- 10/26/2023
Jarvis Sias, Alexandria
Debra Collins, Ball
Louisiana State Fair
Contest Winners received a Family Pack of Four (4) Tickets to the Louisiana State Fair in Shreveport, La. Retail Value of Prize: $60.00 (approx.)
- 10/26/2023
Eithria Ellison, Alexandria
Anqunetta Session, Alexandria
Brinda Green, Alexandria
Sabrina Bordelon, Mansura
Anetria Melbert, Alexandria