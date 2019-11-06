WNTZ FOX 48 Contest Winners

Home for the Holidays (Local Winner):
Local Winner received a $50.00 Visa gift card, $50.00 Doce Vida Bakery gift card, and a Family Four-Pack redeemable at Moody Gardens Galveston Island, with passes to Moody Gardens Festival of Lights, Iceland, MG 3D Theater and 4D Special FX Theater.  Approximate Retail Value of Prize: $450.00

12/13/2023 – Kenneth Lee, Alexandria

Moody Gardens Galveston Island:
Five (5) weekly winners received a Family Four-Pack redeemable at Moody Gardens Galveston Island, with passes to Moody Gardens Festival of Lights, Iceland, MG 3D Theater and 4D Special FX Theater. Retail Value of Prize: $344.00

  • 11/20/2023
    Julia Watson, New Llano
    Anqunetta Session, Alexandria
    Eury Dyson, Anacoco
    Melanie Bordelon, Hessmer
    Gaeton Galante, Pineville
  • 11/27/2023
    Scott Francis, Alexandria
    Rebecca Durison, Ball
    K.C. Collins, Ball
    Melissa Dewaine, Pollock
    Shirley Ford, Alexandria

Pro Football Challenge:
Contest Winners received a Gift Card to one of the establishments listed.
Retail Value of Prize: $10.00

Genghis Mongolian Grill

  • 09/12/2023 – Damien Brown, Leesville
  • 09/19/2023 – Jeff Moody, Pineville
  • 09/26/2023 – Heather Buller, Bunkie
  • 10/03/2023 – Heather Buller, Bunkie
  • 10/10/2023 – Denise McWilliams, Leesville

Doce Vida Bakery

  • 10/17/2023 – Terry Barker, Ball
  • 10/24/2023 – Larry Arnold, Alexandria
  • 10/31/2023 – Nathan Tarver, Ball
  • 11/07/2023 – Jade Beebe, Pineville
  • 11/16/2023 – Damion Brown, Leesville
  • 11/21/2023 – Gwen Lacombe, Marksville
  • 11/28/2023 – Billie Dolejsi, Alexandria
  • 12/05/2023 – Allen Robertson, Alexandria
  • 12/12/2023 – Brandon Foster, Leesville
  • 12/19/2023 – Sabrina Bordelon, Mansura
  • 12/26/2023 – Brandon Foster, Leesville
  • 01/02/2024 – Chris Creed, Ball

Survival Pack Giveaway:
Contest Winners received an Outdoor Survival Pack. Retail Value of Prize: $450.00

  • 10/06/2023 – Mike Parker, Alexandria
  • 10/13/2023 – Donna Hebert, Boyce
  • 10/20/2023 – Jeff Carpenter, Pineville
  • 10/27/2023 – Rachel Rachal, Alexandria

Lasik Eye Gift Certificate Giveaway
Contest Winners received a Gift Certificate redeemable at Louisiana Eye & Laser Center in Alexandria, La. Retail Value of Prize: $500.00

  • 10/26/2023
    Jarvis Sias, Alexandria
    Debra Collins, Ball

Louisiana State Fair
Contest Winners received a Family Pack of Four (4) Tickets to the Louisiana State Fair in Shreveport, La. Retail Value of Prize: $60.00 (approx.)

  • 10/26/2023
    Eithria Ellison, Alexandria
    Anqunetta Session, Alexandria
    Brinda Green, Alexandria
    Sabrina Bordelon, Mansura
    Anetria Melbert, Alexandria