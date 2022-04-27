ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) — Volunteers working across the City of Alexandria reported collecting 54 bags of trash as an estimated 55 volunteers cleaned roughly 9.5 miles of roadways, drainage bayous and neighborhood areas as part of the Citywide Cleanup Day Saturday.

“It was great to see so many people from all parts of town working together to beautify our home,” said Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall. “We had children, business leaders, grandparents – everybody coming together for the betterment of our community. I thank everyone who participated in this wonderful event.”

Groups participating in the Communitywide Cleanup included students at Bolton High School and Arthur F. Smith Elementary as well as local business owners, individual volunteers and families working to make a difference. Areas cleaned include the grounds around Bolton High School, Hynson Bayou between Masonic Drive and Lee Street, Lakeside Drive and the South MacArthur Service Road from Lee Street to Sugarhouse Road, University Avenue and the area around Arthur F. Smith Elementary School, the walking trail in City Park and the Garden District around Albert Street.

“It was great seeing everyone Saturday and we really appreciate the community support,” said Superintendent of Streets Derwin Spears. “Our Sanitation Department and Streets Department workers do their best to keep the City clean daily, but we can make a much bigger impact when we all work together, and we are so very grateful for the public’s help in keeping our City clean.”

The Citywide Cleanup Day was held in conjunction with Keep Louisiana Beautiful and Love The Boot Week, a statewide program dedicated to cleanup and beautification events across the state April 18-24. Keep Louisiana Beautiful is the state’s leading anti-litter and beautification organization focused on bringing people together to build and sustain vibrant, clean communities.

In addition to one-day communitywide cleanup events, the City offers an ongoing Adopt-A-Street program for groups, organizations and individuals to maintain ½-mile sections of roadway throughout the year. To recognize participants, the City provides road signs designating the street as adopted by the organization or the individual. In addition, the City provides each organization or individual with up to 10 cleanup kits which include yellow safety vests, grabber hand tools, trash bags, gloves, hand sanitizer, and a reusable tote bag for the supplies.

For more information on the City’s Adopt-A-Street program, visit the city website at www.cityofalexandriala.com/adopt-street to download the Program Guide and get application forms. Additional information is available by email to adoptastreet@cityofalex.com or by calling 318-441-6069 or 318-441-6032.