Tickets available now for “Be The Change” Gala & Auction, Nov 11 in Alexandria

Help End Child Abuse

Join us for the 2021 #BeTheChange Gala & Auction

November 11, 2021; Early Bird Bidding Begins November 8th

Experiencing trauma can have a lasting impact. Years of wrestling with shame and inability to see a

hopeful future are not aspects of a life meant for a child. Children’s Advocacy Network’s specialized therapy is designed to work closely with children and their families to lessen the negative symptoms of trauma and give them the skills necessary to move past the trauma towards a hopeful and bright future.

We invite you to join us for our annual Gala & Auction and help expand our therapy program that will enable more children to receive healing services and move into an empowered future