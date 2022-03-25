March 25, 2022 (WNTZ)

“Resurrect Me” is a one day event that will transform your Life. Hosted by natives Ke’Vric & Monika Wiggins that currently resides in Houston, TX with ministry also being here in Alexandria, LA where it all began. There’s a panel of Phenomenal Speakers that will pour out and give the tools to Rise Up and take your Rightful place in the Kingdom. We also have a Special musical guest as well as vendors that will showcase/sell their products or organizations. There is limited seating and a registration fee. Registration is $25 and can be submitted via Cashapp at “$Wordandpower1” or PayPal at “theofficialwordandpower@gmail.com“. Reserve your spot now, seats are filling up! We can’t wait to see you there!

Event Date: Saturday, April 16, 2022 – 5:00pm

Event Category: GeneralLocation: Mt. Triumph Life Center

Contact : Ebony Ashley-Rubin

Contact Phone Number: 3182064278

Contact Email: theofficialwordandpower@gmail.com

Address: 2200 3rd St .Alexandria, LA 71302 United States