ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Arts Council of Central Louisiana is proud to present Aquila Theatre’s The Great Gatsby on Friday, February 18th at 7:30 PM at Coughlin-Saunders PAC. Aquila Theatre, based in New York City, is the foremost producer of touring classical theatre in the United States, visiting 50-60 American cities per year. The New Yorker calls Aquila’s productions “beautifully spoken, dramatically revealing and crystalline in effect.”

The Great Gatsby, written in 1924, is a deeply moving and honest portrayal of class, racism, and prejudice in American society. In what was originally titled, Under the Red White and Blue, F. Scott Fitzgerald painted a vivid picture of how the quest for the American dream in the absence of true equality can lead to devastating effects. The story centers around a “self-made” Jay Gatsby, a man from a working-class background, who had previously fallen in love with wealthy heiress, Daisy Buchanan. After returning from his military service he finds that Daisy had married blue-blood, Tom Buchanan. Gatsby, determined to win her back, does whatever it takes to reinvent himself into the man he thinks Daisy will want.

Aquila Theatre’s Desiree Sanchez is creating a new theatrical adaptation that will speak to how this book resonates within our current culture. With its clever and impactful designs, superb actors and insightful direction, Aquila’s production of The Great Gatsby is sure to be the must see show of the season. Aquila Theatre’s mission is to create bold reinterpretations of the classics for contemporary audiences. By expanding the canon and diversifying the classics, Aquila dares to change perceptions.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors (65+), $10 for students/children (3 to 18), and $50 for a family (2 adults and 2 children). Tickets are available online at Ticket-Central.org, by calling (318) 484-4471, or at the door.