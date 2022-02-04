STEM CENTRAL LOUISIANA HOSTS FREE, FUN FILLED MARDI GRAS-THEMED STEM SATURDAY AT FRANK O HUNTER GYM

Nearly 100 participants expected for activities focused on the STEM in Mardi Gras

WHAT:

STEM Central Louisiana in partnership with the Department of Defense, Entergy and STEM NOLA will host an In-Person STEM Saturday event to expose, inspire and engage Central Louisiana youth in STEM learning. The non-profit, STEM NOLA, will host the FREE In-Person event at Frank O. Hunter Gym to engage nearly 100 scholars in grades K-12 in activities to explain how STEM is involved in Mardi Gras. Registered participants will have the opportunity to design, build and test their own Mardi Gras float and learn about electroluminescence so they can understand how circuits are used to power Mardi Gras floats. This is an opportunity for students to innovate, create and make with STEM professionals and volunteers. All materials will be provided to students when they arrive, a guardian must accompany students and masks are required. Since its founding in 2013, STEM NOLA has impacted nearly 100,000 students, 20,000 families and 5,000 schools.

WHO:

Dr. Calvin Mackie, CEO &Founder STEM NOLA & STEM Global Action

Dana Allen, STEM NOLA Program Director

WHERE:

2399 Willow Glen River Rd, Alexandria, LA 71302

WHEN:

February 5, 2022

9am – 12:30pm

