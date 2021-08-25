September events at Rapides Regional Medical Center

Every Saturday in July: Saturday Morning Qi Gong, 10:30 a.m., Alexandria Museum of Art. The Alexandria Museum of Art and Rapides Regional Medical Center have partnered to present Healthy Living @AMoA. Each Saturday at 10:30 a.m., Paul Nettles of The Levee Tai Chi School leads a class in Qi Gong, which is an ancient system of coordinated body postures and movements combined with deep breathing and meditation. It is used to stimulate good health, spirituality, and a state of calm

mindfulness. For more information, visit www.themuseum.org.

Sept. 8: Child Safety Seat Check, 2 p.m.-5 p.m., Main Entrance driveway at Rapides Regional Medical Center. In this free event, a trained child passenger safety educator will take a look at your car seats, make sure they are not under recall, make sure the seat is installed properly and show you how to install the car seat. The car seat check process takes between 15-25 minutes, depending on how many car seats are in the vehicle. The seat checks normally are held the second Wednesday of each month.

Sept. 11: Yoga for Kids, 10:30 a.m., Alexandria Museum of Art. The Alexandria Museum of Art and Rapides Regional Medical Center have partnered to present Healthy Living @AMoA. On the second Saturday of each month, Lotus Vibes presents a free Kids Yoga class at the Museum. For more information, visit www.themuseum.org.

Sept. 13: Healing Hearts Perinatal Loss Support Group, 6 p.m. Trellis Room in Rapides Women’s and Children’s Hospital. The group helps parents who have lost babies. Please enter through the Scott Street entrance to Rapides Women’s and Children’s Hospital. For more information, call 769-7569.

Sept. 14: Breastfeeding Class, 9 a.m.-Noon, Online Course. Intended for women wanting to breastfeed their infants. This class is taught by an International Board Certified Lactation Consultant and focuses on advantages, preparation, and troubleshooting techniques. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends breastfeeding your baby. Research shows that learning about breastfeeding prenatally enhances your breastfeeding experience. This free class is a virtual format through Google Duo. To register, go online at rapidesregional.com, and select Calendar of Events under Health Education. The event coordinator will send login instructions via email before the class starts.

Sept. 18: Prepared Childbirth Class, 9 a.m.-Noon, Online Course. This virtual class is taught by a certified childbirth instructor, prepares couples for the actual delivery. Topics include stages of labor and delivery, when to go to the hospital, pain management, assisted delivery, Cesarean birth. To register, call 318-769-4440, or go online at rapidesregional.com, and select Calendar of Events under Health Education. This class will be held virtually via Google Duo. The event coordinator will send login instructions via email before the class starts.