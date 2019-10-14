Security Sporting Goods -Customer Appreciation Day October 17

Security Sporting Goods is celebrating 70 years of business in Central Louisiana!

Our success can easily be attributed to our loyal customers who have continued to shop with us over the years and we want to celebrate with YOU.

Join us as we celebrate ALL DAY with cake + other refreshments, giveaways EVERY HOUR, limited edition throwback Security Sporting Goods t-shirts, and so much more!

Some of our giveaways include items from Drake, Banded, Lacrosse, and a CVA Rifle [pending background check].

You can enter to win some of these amazing prizes by stoping in the store beginning Monday, October 14 – Thursday, October 17 and dropping your name in the bucket!