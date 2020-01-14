Schedule of events for Martin Luther King Day

The City of Alexandria will present a number of events to honor the memory of Dr. Martin Luther King. On Sunday, a memorial wreath will be placed at 4:30 p.m. at MLK and Murray streets. Members of Epsilon Psi Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., will conduct the ceremony. The march with the wreath will start at the historic Shiloh Baptist Church, located at 930 Washington Street.

Events Monday include a prayer breakfast at 6:30 a.m. in Convention Hall, located at 915 Third Street. The annual Martin Luther King Day parade will start at 10 a.m. The route will start at Bolton Avenue and proceed down Jackson Street to the Randolph Riverfront Center. Grand Marshals will be Emmanuel Arceneaux and Dennis Stewart. At noon an MLK Rally will be held at the Randolph Riverfront Center.

All events are free and open to the public.

Sunday, Jan. 19, 4:30 p.m., memorial wreath placement at memorial at MLK and Murray streets in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Monday, Jan. 20, 6:30 a.m. MLK Prayer Breakfast, Alexandria Convention Hall, 915 Third Street.

Monday, Jan. 20, 10 a.m. MLK Parade, featuring Grand Marshals Emmanuel Arceneaux and Dennis Stewart. Parade starts at Bolton Ave. moving down Jackson Street ending at the Randolph Riverfront Center.

Monday, Jan. 20, noon, MLK Rally at Randolph Riverfront Center in downtown